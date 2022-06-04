 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $339,690

Everything you could want in amenities, location, and an array of beautiful homes are here in Brightwood Farm. Our Vivian plan at 2196 square feet features a formal dining room. The spacious, yet cozy fam rm is perfect for entertaining family and friends. The home has a beautiful open layout with a kitchen island with Cane Shadow cabinetry. Upstairs features the Primary Bdrm w/ a vaulted ceiling, 3 secondary bedrooms with large closets, and 2nd floor laundry rm with a closet. Quality materials and workmanship throughout, with superior attention to detail, plus a one-year builder’s warranty and 10-year structural warranty. Your new home also includes our smart home technology package! A D.R. Horton Smart Home is equipped with technology that includes the following: a Z-Wave programmable thermostat, a Z-Wave door lock, a Z-Wave wireless switch, a touchscreen Smart Home control panel, an automation platform from Alarm.com; a Sky Bell video doorbell; and an Amazon Echo Dot and Show 5.

