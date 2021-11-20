The Dover one story is a spacious 1883 Sqft home boasting 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths in a modern open concept floorplan with 2 car garage. This home features sophisticated one level living and entertaining space. Kitchen sink in the oversized island creates an inviting space for entertaining your family and guests. Open kitchen and large pantry assist in making this home suitable for everyone that is looking for the latest in one level living. Features included with this luxurious home included grey cabinets, quartz kitchen countertops, engineered floors, and 9ft. ceilings. Our Dover plan features large primary bedroom, 2 guest bedrooms, and flex room with French doors that can be used as an office. Primary suite features, walk-in shower, as well as, quartz double sink vanity with large walk in closet and separate water closet. Photos are of a similar home.
3 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $343,785
