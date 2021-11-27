 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $343,785

Cul-de-sac homesite!! The 1 story Dover is a spacious 1883 Sqft open-concept home. Features included with this luxurious home: Gray cabinets, Lyra Quartz countertops, Revwood engineered floors, gas fireplace, 9ft. ceilings. Our Dover plan features the owner's bed, 2 guest beds, guest bath, flex room with French doors, & laundry on the main floor - must be seen to be appreciated! Photos are representative. Stoney Creek Golf Club is adjacent to community 0.7 miles away. Please contact club for more info.

