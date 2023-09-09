Built in 2022 this beautiful home sits on 0.28 acres and offers an open concept floor plan. Upstairs offers 3 large bedrooms, a loft area and laundry room with washer and dryer that convey. Community pool, tennis court, 24 hour gym and clubhouse with an HOA monthly fee of $70. Forced warm and central air fueled by Natural Gas. Water heater is electric and water/sewer is public. Seller added on larger concrete patio. 10-year structural warranty is transferable to new owners (nine years left on warranty.)