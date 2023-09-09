Built in 2022 this beautiful home sits on 0.28 acres and offers an open concept floor plan. Upstairs offers 3 large bedrooms, a loft area and laundry room with washer and dryer that convey. Community pool, tennis court, 24 hour gym and clubhouse with an HOA monthly fee of $70. Forced warm and central air fueled by Natural Gas. Water heater is electric and water/sewer is public. Seller added on larger concrete patio. 10-year structural warranty is transferable to new owners (nine years left on warranty.)
3 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $347,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — Two people died and another three sustained serious injuries on Friday morning along U.S. 220 after an accident involving …
The Greensboro city council has banned its first public speaker under a new policy that aims to stop what Mayor Nancy Vaughan calls “consisten…
As the homeless are unrooted around the city, some are questioning policies that could see them losing their private belongings.
MAYODAN — Police believe an 18-year-old may have accidentally fired the gun that lodged a bullet in his chest and killed him Sunday.
A 100-year-old African tortoise named Biscuit has been reunited with his family after being rescued from a canal, according to the Parish of A…