3 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $350,000

If you are looking for a gorgeous newer home built in a country setting thats all one level look no further! Built in 2021 with an open floor plan concept! Enjoy Fixing dinner in the kitchen while not missing a thing in the living room. Primary Bedroom is conveniently located on the other side of the house for privacy in mind! The other 2 bedrooms have a Jack & Jill setup! Enjoy your morning coffee from the living room where you can walk out onto your private Balcony looking out into the country woods. Working from home? no problem, office on main level located conveniently off the front door. Large rocking chair front porch! Request your private showing today.