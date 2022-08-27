If you are looking for a gorgeous newer home built in a country setting thats all one level look no further! Built in 2021 with an open floor plan concept! Enjoy Fixing dinner in the kitchen while not missing a thing in the living room. Primary Bedroom is conveniently located on the other side of the house for privacy in mind! The other 2 bedrooms have a Jack & Jill setup! Enjoy your morning coffee from the living room where you can walk out onto your private Balcony looking out into the country woods. Working from home? no problem, office on main level located conveniently off the front door. Large rocking chair front porch! Request your private showing today.
3 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $350,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Greensboro Food Truck Festival will be in a new location when it returns Aug. 28.
After a brutally hot summer, our recent slightly cooler temperatures have some people looking forward to even cooler weather the coming fall and winter seasons will bring. But just how cold will it get in North Carolina this winter? Can we expect a snowy winter wonderland, or will we be bringing out the flip flops in January? To get some possible answers to those questions, we consulted the ...
The festival will take place Sept. 9-11.
The lists were compiled by OpenTable, a restaurant reservation service that tracks ratings by diners. It also matches diners with restaurants based on their needs and occasions.
Guilford County Schools held groundbreaking ceremonies for the new Kiser Middle School and the new Claxton and Brooks elementary schools on Monday.
Searchers have worked about 28 hours combing a 3-mile radius around Heddie Dawkins' home, including neighborhoods, nature trails, bodies of water and woods, police said in a news release.
UPDATE: 17-year-old fatally shot by officer Sunday after the driver struck a patrol car, then accelerated, after traffic stop, Greensboro police say
Officials said the stop was initiated at approximately 9:08 p.m. Sunday for a traffic violation in the 4900 block of West Market Street. Moments later, it was determined the vehicle was stolen.
A Winston-Salem man was arrested Monday on charges that he killed his mother by pouring gasoline on her and setting the woman on fire.
A well-known Iredell County, N.C., farmer died in an accident Monday evening.
Authorities had a suspect in custody, but additional information was not immediately released.