3 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $360,675

The Bristol with full second floor is a spacious 2388 SqFt. Features included with this luxurious home include white cabinets, Expo Gray Quartz countertops, Revwood floors, fireplace, and 9ft. ceilings downstairs. Our Bristol plan features its owner’s bedroom, guest bedroom, flex room w/ French doors, & laundry on the main level - must be seen to be appreciated! Photos are representative. Stoney Creek Golf Club is adjacent to the community 0.7 miles away. Please contact club for more information.

