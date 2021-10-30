3 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $362,675

The Bristol With full second floor is a spacious 2388 SqFt. home boasting 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths in a modern open concept floorplan with 2 car garage. This home features sophisticated main level living and entertaining space. Kitchen sink in the oversized island creates an inviting space for entertaining your family and guests. Open kitchen and large pantry assist in making this home suitable for everyone that is looking for the latest in main level living. Features included with this luxurious home included white cabinets, quartz kitchen countertops, engineered floors, and 9ft. ceilings downstairs. Our Bristol plan features its owner’s bedroom, guest bedroom, and flex room on the main level that must be seen to be appreciated. Owner’s suite features, walk-in shower, as well as, quartz double sink vanity with large walk in closet and separate water closet. Additionally, the Bristol, features main level laundry room and huge loft. Photos are of a similar home.