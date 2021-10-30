The Bristol With full second floor is a spacious 2388 SqFt. home boasting 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths in a modern open concept floorplan with 2 car garage. This home features sophisticated main level living and entertaining space. Kitchen sink in the oversized island creates an inviting space for entertaining your family and guests. Open kitchen and large pantry assist in making this home suitable for everyone that is looking for the latest in main level living. Features included with this luxurious home included white cabinets, quartz kitchen countertops, engineered floors, and 9ft. ceilings downstairs. Our Bristol plan features its owner’s bedroom, guest bedroom, and flex room on the main level that must be seen to be appreciated. Owner’s suite features, walk-in shower, as well as, quartz double sink vanity with large walk in closet and separate water closet. Additionally, the Bristol, features main level laundry room and huge loft. Photos are of a similar home.
3 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $362,675
Related to this story
Most Popular
The arrest comes just days after Hector Sanchez spoke to the News & Record, questioning the legitimacy of the raid. Sanchez's attorney said he believes the charges are "retaliatory."
Pottery Barn, described in the news release as "an upscale furniture and home décor store," will open Nov. 5 with a sneak peek event on Nov. 4 at 6 p.m.
After required federal and state tax withholdings, she took home $141,501.
Still seeking a way to connect to the Guilford County community, Barnes is considering starting a webpage of his own. It would be a place where he could offer his opinions and those inclined to could share their thoughts, he says.
Murphy, who had battled cancer for 13 years according to his obituary, was 68.
It only makes sense that the three white Georgia men accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery would turn to a Civil War-era law as their defense. The video footage of them hunting and killing the 25-year-old Black man looks like a clip from a slave patrol training video. For those who don't know what I'm talking about, slave patrols were militia members whose job was to apprehend runaway slaves and ...
- Updated
A federal jury in Charlotte awarded a former top executive with Novant Health Inc. $10 million on Tuesday after he claimed in a lawsuit that he was fired from his job because he is a white male, court records show.
Dear Annie: I’ve been married for nearly 30 years. After our first year of marriage, my husband lost interest in sex with me and refused to di…
Law officers say a Hickory couple was kidnapped and assaulted in Hudson on Tuesday. Eight people have been charged in the attack.
This year's theme — “Aggie Heroes" — honors frontline workers.