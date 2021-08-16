The Clifton with full second floor is a spacious 2529 SqFt. home boasting 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths in a modern open concept floorplan with 2 car garage. This home features sophisticated main level living and entertaining space. Kitchen sink in the oversized island creates an inviting space for entertaining your family and guests. Open kitchen and large pantry assist in making this home suitable for everyone that is looking for the latest in main level living. Features included with this luxurious home included white cabinets, granite kitchen countertops, engineered floors, and 9ft. ceilings downstairs. Our Clifton plan features its primary bedroom, guest bedroom, and flex room on the main level that must be seen to be appreciated. Owner’s suite features, walk-in shower, as well as, granite double sink vanity with 2 large walk in closets and separate water closet. Additionally, the Clifton, features main level laundry room and huge loft. Photos are of a similar home.
3 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $364,275
