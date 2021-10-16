3 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $366,275

The Clifton w/ full 2nd floor is a spacious open-concept plan at 2529 SqFt. Features included with this luxurious home include White Cabinets, Lyra Quartz countertops, Revwood floors, fireplace, and 9ft. ceilings downstairs. Our Clifton plan features the owner's bedroom, guest bedroom, flex room with French doors, & laundry on the main level - must be seen to be appreciated! Photos are representative. Stoney Creek Golf Club is adjacent to community 0.7 miles away. Please contact club for more info.