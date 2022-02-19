 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $366,475

Offers by Sat. Feb 19 2:00p Contact Listing Agent Bristol Floor Plan has open concept living room, dining room & kitchen. Expansive open areas, flex room and private upstairs suite make this home ideal for living and entertaining. Primary suite on main, featuring Revwood floors. Cuddle up to the gas fireplace in your family room, whip up meals in the spacious kitchen boasting Lyra Quartz countertops and a large Quartz island, Brellin White style 42” cabinets, Oyster Gray Tile backsplash and Gas range.

