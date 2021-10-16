3 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $367,275

The Clifton w/ full 2nd floor is a spacious open-concept plan at 2529 SqFt. Features included with this luxurious home: Glacier Gray Cabinets, Delicatus Granite countertops, Revwood floors, fireplace, and 9ft. ceilings downstairs. Our Clifton plan features the owner's bedroom, guest bedroom, flex room w/ French doors, & laundry on the main level - must be seen to be appreciated! Photos are representative. Stoney Creek Golf Club is adjacent to community 0.7 miles away. Please contact club for more info.