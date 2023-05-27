Welcome to your dream home in the desirable golf course community of Stoney Creek at The Landing! This stunning residence offers a perfect blend of functionality, style, and comfort. Boasting 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, this home also includes a versatile flex room that can serve as an additional bedroom or office space. The kitchen features beautiful granite countertops that offer ample space for meal preparation. The stainless steel appliances, including a gas stove, elevate both the functionality and aesthetics of the kitchen. Additionally, a spacious pantry provides convenient storage for all your culinary essentials. The elegant engineered wood flooring graces most of the rooms, adding a touch of sophistication while providing durability and easy maintenance. Outside, you'll find a patio area, perfect for enjoying the serene surroundings and outdoor activities. Don't miss this incredible opportunity to own a home that combines luxury, practicality, and a prime location!