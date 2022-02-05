 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $378,475

3 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $378,475

3 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $378,475

The Clifton with full 2nd floor is a spacious open-concept plan at 2529 SqFt. Features included with this luxurious home include White Cabinets, Lyra Quartz countertops, Revwood floors, fireplace, and 9ft. ceilings downstairs. Our Clifton plan features the owner's bedroom, guest bedroom, flex room with French doors, & laundry on the main level - must be seen to be appreciated! Photos are representative. Stoney Creek Golf Club is adjacent to community 0.7 miles away. Please contact club for more info.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert