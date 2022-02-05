3 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $378,475

***Back on the Market. ***Schedule your appointment today. ***Offers being accepted through noon Friday. Cul-de-sac lot!!! The Clifton with full second floor is a spacious 2529 SqFt. home boasting 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths in a modern open concept floorplan with 2 car garage. This home features main level living. Large kitchen island creates an inviting space for entertaining. Open kitchen and large pantry. Features included with this luxurious home included beautiful white cabinets, quartz kitchen countertops, engineered floors, and 9ft. ceilings downstairs. Our Clifton plan features its primary bedroom, guest bedroom, and flex room on the main level that must be seen to be appreciated. Owner’s suite features, walk-in shower, as well as, quartz double sink within raised height vanity with 2 large walk in closets and separate water closet. Additionally, the Clifton, features main level laundry room and huge loft. Photos are of a similar home