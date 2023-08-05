Super floorplan at The Landing at Stoney Creek! Built in 2021, this beauty features 3 bedrooms/3 full baths. The main floor offers an open floor plan which includes a massive GREAT ROOM with FP, which is open to the dining area, and kitchen. The kitchen alone can sell this home! You'll love the huge island with granite countertops, SS Whirlpool appliance package that includes gas range, DW and microwave! There's so much storage in the corner food/butler's pantry. Make sure to open all of the cabinets to find upgrades, like several pull out drawers and the hidden trash/recyling bins. The main level consists of a large primary bedroom with TWO large walk-in closets, your own ensuite with private water closet, double vanities and large walk-in shower. The main level also hosts a secondary bedroom, another full bath, a walk-in laundry room AND a OFFICE/FLEX space! The second floor features a BONUS room, full bathroom and the third bedroom. So much built in technology and upgrades!