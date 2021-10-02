 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $379,900

Under Construction One Level Living Twin home with Un-Finished Basement! All Brick & Stone Exterior with Kitchen Granite, Hardwood Floors, Tile Backsplash, Sky Lights, and a Huge Tile Shower and Soaking Tub in the Primary Bath! Backs up to reserved wooded area along the shore of Lake Mackintosh.

