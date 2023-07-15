Welcome home to this beauty in the Landing at Stoney Creek! Built in 2021, this home features 3 bedrooms plus an office/flex space and a loft area. The main level highlights a large primary bedroom with two generous size closets, a secondary bedroom, walk-in laundry room and an office/flex space. The open concept is great for entertaining, featuring a spacious kitchen with quartz counters, gas stove and a huge island. The second level offers a separation of space with a secondary living area/loft space, bathroom and third bedroom. Outside, relax on the covered front porch, or in the fenced in backyard under the covered patio with ceiling fan. Easy access to I-85/I-40, Greensboro, & Burlington. Convenient to shopping, dining & golf.