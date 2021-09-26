The Dover offers an abundance of space with 3 bedrooms and a flex room. The open kitchen with extensive cabinetry and large island is in the center of the home with great sized walk in pantry. The dining and living areas are filled with windows adding to light and airy feel of this home. Inside the primary suite is a private bath with two separate vanities and a must-see walk-in closet. Smart home package included!
3 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $380,275
Related to this story
Most Popular
Marijuana in Virginia: Medical flowers (AKA buds) and pre-rolls (or joints) now available for the first time
- Updated
Richmond’s medical marijuana dispensary, Green Leaf, can now sell whole flower cannabis — or bud — for the first time in Virginia.
Also, when did people start brushing their teeth?
Officers responded about 5:50 p.m. Monday to a report of a shooting at East Florida Street and Randolph Avenue where they found Basil Haizeis Wilson injured, police said in a news release. The teen later died, police said about 12:20 a.m. Tuesday.
Law enforcement officials are getting vaccinated at the lowest rates, including a number of prison officials.
Jason Lail was healthy before he got COVID-19. At 42, he left behind a wife, two daughters, a stepson and countless family members. “He was healthy,” said Jessica, his wife of less than one year.
The HPU president is upset about the city's decision to postpone a road improvement project linked to the university.
Kermit Wilson Jr., the leader of New Life Ministries in Greensboro, was placed in intensive care for 41 days. He died on Sept. 17 at age 43.
Cameran D. Williams, 24, of Norwood, which is east of Charlotte, was charged with first-degree murder this week in the Dec. 1 killing of Aaliyah Jewles Woods, 23.
Jamey Preston Johnson, 45, was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree murder and concealment of death in the death of 40-year-old Joy Amanda Moorefield of Greensboro, police said Monday in a news release.
Triad Math and Science Academy, High Point Christian Academy and Greensboro Day School appeared on the list of schools issued Sept. 14. But they were dropped a week later.