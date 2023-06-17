Get ready for luxurious single level living at it's best in this 3 bedroom brick/stone Whisper Creek at Waterbury townhome. Spacious open floorplan w/vaulted ceilings and arched doorways. Relax in the great room with skylights and gas fireplace. Beautiful soft close cabinetry, granite countertops, breakfast bar & stainless appliances in the kitchen - refrigerator conveys. Enjoy the bright sunroom w/skylights that opens to the fenced in backyard patio. Generous primary bedroom w/tray ceiling. Primary bath offers large tile shower, garden tub, and dual sinks. Two additional bedrooms sharing hall bath with tub/shower. All elegant neutral colors. Pocket door separates the kitchen from laundry room with pantry. Two car garage w/access door into laundry room. Neighborhood pool with clubhouse, tennis and pickleball courts! Very convenient location w/easy access on 40 to The Triangle or The Triad. Hurry, this one will not last! Agent related to seller. **See Agent Remarks.**