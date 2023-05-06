Discover this stunning & impeccably-maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home, with flex room serving as an additional bedroom/office space. The gourmet kitchen is perfect for cooking/entertaining, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, & pantry. Enjoy the beauty/durability of engineered wood flooring in most rooms, bathrooms/laundry feature tiled floors. Relax knowing that HOA includes lawn maintenance. This smart home includes Z-Wave programmable thermostat, door locks & wireless switches, a smart home control panel, automation platform from Alarm.com, & SkyBell video doorbell for added security/convenience. A 10-year structural warranty provides peace of mind. This one-level home features natural light, with large windows. The spacious garage adds convenience. Located in the desirable golf course community of Stoney Creek at The Landing, this quiet neighborhood is a short commute to Greensboro/Raleigh. Nearby food & amenities add to the convenience of this location.