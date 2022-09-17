3 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $389,900

Exquisite brick and stone three-bedroom luxury townhome at Whisper Creek in the Waterbury Community! This home offers over 2000 sqft on one level with a double garage. Superlative upgrades include vaulted ceilings and skylights, walnut 5" hardwood flooring, a stone fireplace with a marble surround, and a gourmet kitchen with quartz countertops, an attractive subway tile backsplash, and custom white cabinetry. The beautiful primary suite has a deluxe bath with an oversized shower! Enjoy the nice patio in the back overlooking the spacious common area! Incredibly convenient location centrally located near shopping, and major highways, with easy access to the Triad and Triangle! Neighborhood pool and clubhouse. Shows like new! Meticulously maintained!!!