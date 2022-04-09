3 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $399,900

Welcome home to the beautiful Whisper Creek at Waterbury neighborhood! This stunning twin home features open floor plan with large rooms, formal dining area, breakfast area, large sunroom with sky lights. The kitchen offers Stainless Steel appliances, counter heigh kitchen bar, beautiful granite countertops with tile backsplash. The master bathroom will be the perfect place for winding down after a long day. Choose between a huge walk in shower or a roomy garden tub! You will not want to miss this home!! Schedule your showing now!