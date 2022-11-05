This Beautiful and immaculate home boasts 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths, incl. a Flex Room(4th Bedroom or Office). Chefs Kitchen incl. Granite Countertops, SS Appliances, Gas Stove, Large Pantry. Flooring throughout most rooms incl. LVP, Bathrooms & Laundry are Tiled. HOA incl. Lawn Maintenance. Home Includes Smart Home Technology, Z-Wave Programmable Thermostat, Z-Wave Door Locks and Wireless Switch, a Smart Home Control Panel, an Automation Platform from Alarm.com and a SkyBell Video Doorbell. This home comes with a 10 Year Structural Warranty. Move to one of the most sought after locations in the desirable golf course community of Stoney Creek at "The Landing", conveniently located between the Triangle and Triad.
3 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $409,900
