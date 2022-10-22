 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $465,900

New Construction Move-in Ready One Level Living Twin Home with Un-Finished Basement! All Brick & Stone Exterior with Kitchen Granite, Hardwood Floors, Tile Backsplash, Sky Lights & vaulted ceilings in Living room and gas log fireplace with stone surround. Sunroom with skylights leads out to oversized decks with Trex boards. Main bedroom with trey ceilings, sitting area, and huge walk-in closet. Main bath features dual vanities with granite tops, huge Tile Shower and Soaking Tub! Backs up to wooded area near the shore of Lake Mackintosh. Exterior maintenance and lawn care provided by HOA. Walk-out basement is ready to finish with potential for kitchen, bath, bedroom, recreation room, theater room, office, and walk-in storage areas. Basement includes walk-out patio under main level deck.

