3 Bedroom Home in Whitsett - $539,999

Unique European home! Custom built in the elegant Stoney Creek neighborhood & backs up to the private 18 hole golf course. The home features 3 Bed, 2 full & 2 half baths, open floor plan & arched doorways, living room with vaulted ceilings, columns, beautiful built in display shelves, built in furniture, elegant fireplace & wet bar, the french doors lead you from the living room onto a private courtyard with a fountain, the third bedroom leads to a bathroom & private 32' indoor lap pool, a kitchen with island, breakfast nook, & built in display hutch, the primary bedroom features two large walk in closets, large bathroom with double vanity, separate shower & jetted tub. This home is an art lovers dream with multiple wall spaces with built in spot lighting. Outside also features accent lighting & security lighting. Also, the Stoney Creek Golf Community provides amenities of a Pool, Sidewalks, Nature Trail, Pro Shop, and more. Schedule your showing today! This home is a must see!