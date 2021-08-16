3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $225,000

Hard to find brick rancher with an unfinished basement, main level double garage, plus a half acre lot! Great location conv to I-40, Hwy 311, and schools. The basement offers great storage space, a workshop area, or even expansion possibilities. The house features some wood flooring, tile flooring in the bathrooms, a fireplace, a laundry room (not just a closet), with cabinets, and there are 2 closets in the master bedroom. Some cosmetic updating is needed but there is so much potential! No hoa.