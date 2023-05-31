Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Eating breakfast is an essential part of starting the day right.

“It replenishes your supply of glucose to boost your energy levels and alertness, while also providing other essential nutrients required for good health,” says the Better Health Channel. So, when it comes to getting the most out of your morning meal, you’ll want to make sure you include protein, healthy fat and complex carbohydrate on your plate.

“A lot of times, people think they know about nutrition because they eat, but you need large bodies of science and research to know what our bodies actually need,” explained Jessica Crandall, a registered dietitian and spokeswoman for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, to WebMD.

Combining a protein, healthy fat and a complex carb is the perfect recipe to help you sustain energy throughout the day while curving cravings. Examples of healthy breakfasts include:

Eggs, avocado and toast

Greek yogurt, cereal and fruit

Oatmeal, protein powder and nuts

Whole wheat crepes, plain yogurt, fruit and honey

Whole wheat toast, pesto, sliced avocado, sliced tomato and egg

Whole wheat toast, peanut butter and banana

“Research shows that eating regularly across the day, inclusive of breakfast, may have physical benefits such as reduced inflammation and improved physiological resilience,” added Jessica Crawley, a registered dietitian.