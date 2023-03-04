Here is the opportunity to build your dream home along with one of our local premier builders, Blue Ridge Builders of the Triad in highly desirable Moss Creek. 8202 Southerland is a wooded lot near the back of the Moss Creek subdivision situated near the community pool, clubhouse and recreational facilities. The community was designed into a natural setting including hiking trails and large private lots. Attached plans are preliminary, but illustrate the type and style of custom home to be constructed.