Here is the opportunity to build your dream home along with one of our local premier builders, Blue Ridge Builders of the Triad in highly desirable Moss Creek. 8101 Southerland is a wooded lot adjacent to nearby creeks and trails. The community pool, clubhouse and recreational facilities are nearby. The community was designed into a natural setting including hiking trails and large private lots. Attached plans are preliminary, but illustrate the type and style of custom home to be constructed.
4 Bedroom Home in Browns Summit - $0
Related to this story
Most Popular
What would you do if someone told you that a $10 deal for an apple watch had been under your nose, in Greensboro, this entire time?
Sheryl Crow has shared her thoughts on Jason Aldean’s controversial song, “Try That in a Small Town.”
Some North Carolina teachers are proving themselves in the classroom, but can't pass their licensure tests
Situation is actually keeping some good teachers from continuing in the profession, and harming the state's teacher pipeline, official at the …
Haley Hackett was seizing the opportunity to help out her Northwest Guilford girls' basketball team by attending the clinic at the North Carol…
ProKidney is a late clinical-stage cellular therapeutics company focused on chronic kidney disease.