Here is the opportunity to build your dream home along with one of our local premier builders, Blue Ridge Builders of the Triad in highly desirable Moss Creek. 8101 Southerland is a wooded lot adjacent to nearby creeks and trails. The community pool, clubhouse and recreational facilities are nearby. The community was designed into a natural setting including hiking trails and large private lots. Attached plans are preliminary, but illustrate the type and style of custom home to be constructed.