4 Bedroom Home in Browns Summit - $228,000

Beautiful home in desirable The Reserve at Bryan Park. This move in ready home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, main level living room with gas fireplace, kitchen with island, tile backsplash, dining room, half bath and one car garage. Upstairs features a spacious primary suite with vaulted ceiling, primary bath with double sinks, three additional bedrooms, guest bath, and laundry room. This home has a flat backyard for entertaining, patio and a privacy fence. The HOA professionally maintains landscaping for everything in front of the wing fence. Call today and schedule a private showing.