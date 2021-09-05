 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Browns Summit - $276,900

4 Bedroom Home in Browns Summit - $276,900

4 Bedroom Home in Browns Summit - $276,900

Spacious two-story home on a corner lot! Stop by today to check out this large home for yourself. The main floor is home to a huge living room, dining area, and kitchen. On this level, you can also find a den/office space, and a large two-car garage. Head upstairs and find yourself in a central hallway which leads to three large secondary bedrooms, a generous full bath, and a huge laundry area. Also upstairs is the massive main bedroom, home to three walk-in closets and a superb en-suite bathroom! The space and possibilities offered by this home are seemingly endless, stop by today and make it your own!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News