4 Bedroom Home in Browns Summit - $276,900

Spacious two-story home on a corner lot! Stop by today to check out this large home for yourself. The main floor is home to a huge living room, dining area, and kitchen. On this level, you can also find a den/office space, and a large two-car garage. Head upstairs and find yourself in a central hallway which leads to three large secondary bedrooms, a generous full bath, and a huge laundry area. Also upstairs is the massive main bedroom, home to three walk-in closets and a superb en-suite bathroom! The space and possibilities offered by this home are seemingly endless, stop by today and make it your own!