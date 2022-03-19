4 Bedroom Home in Browns Summit - $355,640

The popular PINEHURST floor plan is the epitome of practicality, desirability, and affordability. Enter the home you're welcomed by open foyer and dining room. You're then ushered into open kitchen w/island. The island separates the kitchen and breakfast area. Kitchen features granite counter tops and tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliances includes awesome free standing gas range. Cabinetry color is timeless "cane shadow". All 1st floor common area flooring is the high durable engineered RevWood vinyl plank. Open concept extends to the spacious family room that features a charming gas log fireplace. The 2nd floor is host to all 4 bedrooms and the laundry room. The primary suite features vaulted ceiling and huge walk in closet. The homesite is very flat and provides excellent space to extend outdoor living. The home also includes the Smart Home Package. Up to $5,000 closing cost Seller paid with preferred lender DHI Mortgage.