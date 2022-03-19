 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Browns Summit - $355,640

4 Bedroom Home in Browns Summit - $355,640

The popular PINEHURST floor plan is the epitome of practicality, desirability, and affordability. Enter the home you're welcomed by open foyer and dining room. You're then ushered into open kitchen w/island. The island separates the kitchen and breakfast area. Kitchen features granite counter tops and tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliances includes awesome free standing gas range. Cabinetry color is timeless "cane shadow". All 1st floor common area flooring is the high durable engineered RevWood vinyl plank. Open concept extends to the spacious family room that features a charming gas log fireplace. The 2nd floor is host to all 4 bedrooms and the laundry room. The primary suite features vaulted ceiling and huge walk in closet. The homesite is very flat and provides excellent space to extend outdoor living. The home also includes the Smart Home Package. Up to $5,000 closing cost Seller paid with preferred lender DHI Mortgage.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert