One story Cali plan!!!!NEW HOME UNDER CONSTRUCTION! The popular Cali floorplan features a partially brick front with a charming covered rear porch. The home is the perfect blend of practically and good looks. It offers dining area, open concept kitchen, kitchen island, breakfast area, and spacious family room with corner gas log fireplace. Kitchen countertops are elegant granite with tile backsplash. All main traffic areas are adorned with highly durable engineered Revwood plank flooring. Main level living featuring 4 bedrooms, and laundry room with large storage closet. Primary bedroom has vaulted ceiling and extra-large walk-in closet. Plus, all bedrooms and the family room are prewired for ceiling fans! UP TO $10,000SELLER PAID CLOSING COST WITH DHI MORTGAGE. (Photos are representative not actually home.)
4 Bedroom Home in Browns Summit - $357,740
Related to this story
Most Popular
Aljihad Shabazz and his co-conspirators allegedly used beneficiaries’ personal identifying information to submit more than 1,500 fraudulent re…
Terrible employees usually create a lot of drama and disruption and sometimes employers feel trapped on whether they can fire them. They can.
Customers have until May 13 to use their gift cards, and locations will start closing in the coming weeks.
State audit: Guilford County Schools failed to track vehicles' use. Report calls district's response to findings "misleading"
Investigation followed allegations of personal use of three SUVs.
Christopher Arnell Holland, 40, of Greensboro, was sentenced to a minimum of 77 years in prison to a maximum of 113 years.