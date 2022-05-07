 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Browns Summit - $369,640

NEW HOME, UNDER CONSTRUCTION, PROJECTED MOVE IN READY BY JUNE 22! The popular PINEHURST floor plan is the epitome of practicality, desirability, and affordability. Enter the home you're welcomed by open foyer and dining room. You're then ushered into open kitchen w/island. The island separates the kitchen & breakfast area. Kitchen features granite counter tops and tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliances with gas range. Cabinetry color is timeless "cane sugar", main level flooring is the highly durable engineered RevWood vinyl plank. Open concept extends to the spacious family room that features a charming gas log fireplace. The 2nd floor is host to all 4 bedrooms and the laundry room. Primary suite features vaulted ceiling and huge walk in closet. The cul-de-sac homesite is flat and the semi private backyard provides excellent space for extended outdoor living. Stay connected, Smart Home Package is included! Up to $5,000 Seller paid closing cost w/ preferred lender DHI Mortgage.

