The Penwell plan w/2163 sf with spacious downstairs features an open kitchen with granite countertop height island seating, cane sugar cabinets, stainless steel appliances & giant walk-in pantry all overlooking your large living room with cozy fireplace. A downstairs flex room can be used as a home office or formal dining room with powder room just down the hall. Upstairs, you’ll find a large hallway bathroom with deep tub & shower combo & 4 large bedrooms all with large walk-in closets. The primary bedroom has an en-suite bathroom with separate water closet, double sinks, 5-foot walk-in shower, & linen closet! Make laundry time a breeze with the upstairs laundry room featuring its own linen closet! Your home also comes with a home warranty & Smart Home Technology!
4 Bedroom Home in Browns Summit - $373,140
