4 Bedroom Home in Browns Summit - $385,240

NEW HOME UNDER CONSTRUCTION! Home is the popular Wilmington floor plan with partial stone front accented with shake and board and batten style siding. The home features office w/double doors, dining room, open family room & large kitchen w/island and peninsula counter. Kitchen features granite counter tops and tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Cabinetry is the timeless “cane shadow”. 2nd floor host 4 bedrooms and spacious loft area at top of stairs. Very large primary suite has vaulted ceiling and huge walk in closet. Home includes "smart home system". Home on cul-de-sac street, with very large back yard area. Ask about Seller paid closing cost, up to $5,000 with DHI Mortgage. Community pool and club house!