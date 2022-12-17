 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Browns Summit - $385,240

4 Bedroom Home in Browns Summit - $385,240

The Wilmington B elevation features a office, a formal dining room, spacious fam room which is open to a large kit w/cane shadow cabinets, 4 bedrooms, loft & 2.5 baths. Kit features a spacious breakfast nook, cabs, New Mediterra light granite and tiled backsplash. Revwood flooring on main floor. Stainless steel appliances including a gas stove. There is a gas fireplace in the Livingroom area. Loft on second level. Primary suite includes a vaulted ceiling & a large walk in closet. 3 large secondary bedrooms all w/walk in closets! D.R. Horton homes are built with quality materials and impeccable workmanship. The house comes with a 1 yr builder’s warranty and a ten-year structural warranty. The home will have a smart home tech package which includes an alarm touchscreen panel, 2 Honeywell z-wave thermostat, a kwikset smart code deadbolt and sky bell video doorbell both at the front door. One amazon echo 5 and one amazon echo dot. Photos are of a similar home.

People are also reading…

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert