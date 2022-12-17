4 Bedroom Home in Browns Summit - $385,240

The Wilmington B elevation features a office, a formal dining room, spacious fam room which is open to a large kit w/cane shadow cabinets, 4 bedrooms, loft & 2.5 baths. Kit features a spacious breakfast nook, cabs, New Mediterra light granite and tiled backsplash. Revwood flooring on main floor. Stainless steel appliances including a gas stove. There is a gas fireplace in the Livingroom area. Loft on second level. Primary suite includes a vaulted ceiling & a large walk in closet. 3 large secondary bedrooms all w/walk in closets! D.R. Horton homes are built with quality materials and impeccable workmanship. The house comes with a 1 yr builder’s warranty and a ten-year structural warranty. The home will have a smart home tech package which includes an alarm touchscreen panel, 2 Honeywell z-wave thermostat, a kwikset smart code deadbolt and sky bell video doorbell both at the front door. One amazon echo 5 and one amazon echo dot. Photos are of a similar home.