4 Bedroom Home in Browns Summit - $389,215

Ask us about the August Giving you More Campaign!!The Wilmington features a office, a formal dining room, spacious fam rm which is open to a lrg kit w/gray cabs, 4 bdms, loft & 2.5 bths. Kit features a spacious brkst nook, cabs, Mediterranean light granite and tiled backsplash. Revwood flooring on main floor. Stainless steel appliances including a gas stove. There is a gas fireplace in the Livingroom area. Loft on second level. Prim bdrm incl.s a vaulted ceiling & a lrg walk in closet. 3 lrg secondary bdrm all w/walk in closets! D.R. Horton homes are built with quality materials and impeccable workmanship. The house comes with a 1 yr builder’s warranty and a ten-year structural warranty. The home will have a smart home tech. pkge which includes an alarm touchscreen panel, 2 Honeywell z-wave therm, a kwikset smart code deadbolt and sky bell video doorbell both at the front door. One amazon echo 5 and one amazon echo dot. Photos are of a similar home.