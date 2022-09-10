 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Browns Summit - $390,240

NEW HOME UNDER CONSTRUCTION, PROJECTED COMPLETION JANUARY '23. Home is the popular Wilmington-B with partial brick front. Features include office - study w/double French style doors, formal dining room, open concept layout that encompasses the family room, kitchen, & breakfast area. Peninsula style island separates the kitchen & family room. First level floors are hard surface REVWOOD engineered vinyl plank in all common areas. Vinyl flooring in power room & laundry room. Kitchen is adorned with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and tiled backsplash. Cabinetry color is timeless Cane Shadow throughout the home. Second level is host to huge open loft, huge primary suite , and 2 secondary bedrooms. Home is situated on semi-private homesite with huge backyard. Fully enjoy outdoor living from the approximately 10'x12' patio. Ask about Seller paid closing cost with preferred lender, DHI Mortgage.

