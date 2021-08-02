 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Browns Summit - $395,000

Spacious 4 bedroom house in quiet neighborhood large fenced back yard, 2 car attached garage and 2 car detached garage. Large primary bedroom with 3 additional spacious bedroom and loft area.

