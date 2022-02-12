Columbia floor plan 3,108 sq ft, 2-story/4 Bedroom/3.5 Bath home boasts an open floor plan with 9-ft ceilings. The elegant front door of the Columbia greets you w/an open foyer & the home office, open din/fam rm to the open kit/brkfst w/built in desk and 1/2 ba. The open flr plan allows for cooking in the kit while entertaining your guests in the adjoining fam rm. Upstairs 4 spacious bedrooms with 3 out of the 4 having Walk-In Closets and a large loft for entertaining. Smart home package included! Quality materials and workmanship throughout, with superior attention to detail, plus a 1yr builder’s warranty and 10-year structural warranty. Your new home also includes our smart home technology pkg! Smart Home is equipped w/ technology that includes: Z-Wave programmable thermostat; Z-Wave door lock; Z-Wave wireless switch; touchscreen Smart Home control panel; automation platform from Alarm.com; SkyBell video doorbell; and an Amazon Echo Dot and Show 5. Photos are of a similar home
4 Bedroom Home in Browns Summit - $405,990
UPDATE (10:30 a.m. Monday) — Greensboro police have announced that all lanes of I-40 and I-73 are now open.
The National Weather Service is warning Triad residents could see a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain and snow Monday
An elevated cold front moving across the border of the Carolinas early Monday morning will produce the wintry mix of weather, the weather service said.
A five-bedroom home on the Outer Banks has collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean, according to the National Park Service.
WATCH NOW: A&T foundation plans new development near campus, the latest project looking to build up east Greensboro
Apartments, shops, offices and parking are all part of the N.C. A&T Real Estate Foundation's plans for property it bought in July on the southeast corner of E. Market Street and Benbow Road near the university.
The developer has landed a coveted spot in the Le Mans 24-hour road race in France.
The county agreed to pay $15,000 toward the protesters’ legal fees in a settlement filed in October. The protesters were arrested in March 2020 near an abortion clinic as a countywide "stay-at-home" order was in place to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
"We're proud to make our community a better place and appreciate the organizations working tirelessly to keep pets and people together," said Will Steiner, factory manager at the new Purina factory in Eden.
Authorities say Rodney Rhoades was pronounced dead at the scene in the 1900 block of East Green Drive.
In an interview, Taiwo "Tai" Jaiyeoba discussed changing the approach to affordable housing, doing more to protect the environment and how he wants to build "credibility" with the public.
A sacred space: NC A&T professor wins an international competition to design a South Carolina heritage park
“It was a very compelling project for me,” said W. Chris Harrison, who coordinates A&T's landscape architecture program. “The mission of our program is working on projects like this, to be a voice for folks who don’t have a voice.”