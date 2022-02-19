4 Bedroom Home in Browns Summit - $407,990

Columbia floor plan 3,108 sq ft, 2-story/4 Bedroom/3.5 Bath home boasts an open floor plan with 9-ft ceilings. The elegant front door of the Columbia greets you w/an open foyer & the home office, open din/fam rm to the open kit/brkfst w/built in desk and 1/2 ba. The open flr plan allows for cooking in the kit while entertaining your guests in the adjoining fam rm. Upstairs 4 spacious bedrooms with 3 out of the 4 having Walk-In Closets and a large loft for entertaining. Smart home package included! Quality materials and workmanship throughout, with superior attention to detail, plus a 1yr builder’s warranty and 10-year structural warranty. Your new home also includes our smart home technology pkg! Smart Home is equipped w/ technology that includes: Z-Wave programmable thermostat; Z-Wave door lock; Z-Wave wireless switch; touchscreen Smart Home control panel; automation platform from Alarm.com; SkyBell video doorbell; and an Amazon Echo Dot and Show 5. Photos are of a similar home