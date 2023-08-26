Beautiful Wilmington floorplan 2824 Sq. ft home W/fireplace in the Great Room, Whirlpool gas appliance package, 9 ft ceiling on 1st floor, walk-in pantry, Granite countertops with ceramic tile backsplash. Cane shadow cabinets in your eat-in Kitchen making for easy meal prep while overlooking the Family Room. Office on 1st floor with French doors. All four bedrooms and loft space are located on 2nd floor. The Primary Suite has a vaulted ceiling, large walk in closet, en-suite bathroom w/DBL sinks and large walk in shower. Quality materials & workmanship throughout. One-year Builder & 10-year structural warranty included. Your new home also includes our Smart Home technology package! A D.R. Horton Smart Home is equipped with technology that includes the following: a Z-Wave programmable thermostat, a Z-Wave door lock, a Z-Wave wireless switch, a touchscreen Smart Home control panel, an automation platform from Alarm.com. Enjoy community pool, gym, and clubhouse.