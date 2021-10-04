4 Bedroom Home in Browns Summit - $409,000

MOTIVATED SELLER!!! Welcome Home to this beautifully appointed one level home in popular "Brooke Meadows". The open floor plan is exceptional in this home. The soaring ceilings and the light filled space allows for easy living and entertaining. Kitchen boast a perimeter of cream glazed cabinets and the large black painted island with morning bar overlooks great room. The Primary bedroom offers a sitting area great as a reading nook. The primary bathroom has a large walk in shower and separate garden tub along with a nice size walk in closet. The spacious screened porch overlooks the private tree lined backyard. The neighborhood features pool, tennis and clubhouse.