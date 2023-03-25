NEW HOME WITH UNFINISHED BASEMENT! MOVE N READY, POND! The popular Pinehurst floorplan features a partially stone front with a charming front porch. The home is the perfect blend of practically and good looks. It offers formal dining room, open concept kitchen, kitchen island, breakfast area, and spacious family room with corner gas log fireplace. Kitchen countertops are elegant granite with tile backsplash. All main level floors are adorned with highly durable engineered vinyl plank flooring. Second level host 4 bedrooms, and laundry room with large storage closet. Primary bedroom has vaulted ceiling and extra-large walk-in closet. Plus, all bedrooms and the family room are prewired for ceiling fans! Cul-de-sac, tree line semi-private backyard, rear deck, and walk out style unfinished full basement. UP TO $10,000 SELLER PAID CLOSING COST WITH DHI MORTGAGE. (Photos are representative not actually home.)
4 Bedroom Home in Browns Summit - $413,990
