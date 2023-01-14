4 Bedroom Home in Browns Summit - $514,900

NEW CONSTRUCTION - STILL TIME TO CUSTOMIZE! This fabulous 4 bedrm homes features PRIMARY BEDRM ON THE MAIN FLOOR w/ LARGE SHOWER & CLOSET. Open concept floor plan great for entertaining. Upstairs, you'll find 3 BEDRMS, a HUGE BONUS ROOM and a jack / jill bath configuration. ALL OF THIS PLUS A 3 CAR GARAGE! Home to be built to ENERGY STAR STANDARDS! Fairgrove Meadows offers a country feel with easy access to all of the amenities of the surrounding area. Low County Taxes. Convenient access to Greensboro, Stokesdale, Reidsville, Summerfield & Oak Ridge w/ Danville, VA & Martinsville, VA just short drive away. Property located within .5 miles of a VAD (Voluntary Agricultural District). Owner of the LLC is a licensed agent. Addl lots and phases are planned. CCRs do apply. This lot has recently been subdivided from larger property w/ tax parcel 0128427. Tax ID & Value not available at time of this listing & therefore are an estimate based on LOT COST ONLY. Ask agent for addl details.