Incredible quality w/ plenty of space both indoors and out! Enjoy 4 Bedrooms & 3 Full Baths w/ over 2900 SF of space in this well-maintained home! Luxurious Primary suite located on main level, as well as a guest BR w/ full bath also on main level. 2 BRs w/ Bonus *AND* Loft on 2nd floor. Gorgeous Kitchen w/ bar seating partially open to LR and next to Screened Porch access. Gleaming hardwoods, sparkling granite, recessed lighting, and other high caliber finishes convey a special sense of quality and durability throughout the home. And don't overlook the huge, full-fenced backyard! The garage is also approx. 24 ft long to accommodate longer vehicles. Take a look at the 3D Matterport Tour and Property Video!
4 Bedroom Home in Browns Summit - $549,000
