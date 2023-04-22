NEW CONSTRUCTION - STILL TIME TO CUSTOMIZE! This 4 bedrm homes features PRIMARY BEDROOM ON THE MAIN FLOOR w/ SPACIOUS BATH & VERY LARGE CLOSET. 1st Flr features Great Room w/ Coffer Ceiling, Office, a Formal Dining and a Breakfast Room. Upstairs, you'll find 3 SPACIOUS BEDRMS, a LARGE OFFICE, a LARGE REC ROOM & 2 full baths. Home to be built to ENERGY STAR STANDARDS! Fairgrove Meadows offers a country feel with easy access to all of the amenities of the surrounding area. Low County Taxes. Convenient access to Greensboro, Stokesdale, Reidsville, Summerfield & Oak Ridge w/ Danville, VA & Martinsville, VA just short drive away. Property located within .5 miles of a VAD (Voluntary Agricultural District). Owner of the LLC is a licensed agent. Addl lots and phases are planned. CCRs do apply. Published taxes are based on lot only as tax assessment is not yet available.