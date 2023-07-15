Welcome home to this beautifully upgraded home in the Brooke Meadows neighborhood! Open floor plan with vaulted great room and gleaming wood floors. Huge kitchen with lots of counter space, soft close cabinets with pull out organization, granite countertops, stainless appliances, pantry, and a large breakfast area. Dining room with coffered ceilings. Half bath with granite top vanity. Primary bedroom with tray ceiling and a luxurious bathroom with a walk-in tiled shower, tile floor, dual sink vanity with a extra vanity area and a walk-in closet. Split bedroom plan has 3 other large bedrooms on the other side of the house, a laundry room with storage and a sink, and a full hall bath with a dual granite vanity, tile floor, and tub/shower combo, Upstairs you have a nice size bonus room and a half bath. Screen porch out back overlooks the large lot, storage building, and has an extra deck area to the side. Tankless water heater, triple zoned HVAC. Neighborhood pool,tennis courts,clubhouse