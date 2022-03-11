 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Browns Summit - $674,000

Lake Front Home at Summit Lakes. Sellers hate to leave - but relocation happens!! A fabulous spot for entertaining & family gatherings, 2 acres of wildlife to watch at your own private escape. All Brick, custom home, large circle driveway and extra deep double garage! Fresh, beautiful hardwood floors, 3 fireplaces, tons of natural light — over 60 windows!! Huge kitchen with extra large island. Incredible primary suite with a sitting room/study, large en-suite bath - Walk in master shower - Garden tub with jets, & huge closet. Full bathrooms on all 3 levels. Tons of storage space! Offers the neighborhood experience with privacy on a partially wooded lot — easy access to 3 lakes- community stocked lake for fishing and breathtaking surroundings plus exterior landscape lighting, including the fountain!! A common area with a boat dock for all your water activities. Experience Tranquility.

